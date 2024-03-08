Arizona Cardinals have a clear message with 4th pick after latest rumor
It looks like the Cardinals may draft the first non-quarterback prospect in the draft.
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals may have just learned that they will be the first NFL team to draft a non-quarterback player next month in the NFL draft. According to Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots (who are one pick ahead of the Cardinals) are open to trading quarterback Mac Jones and that there have been teams who have been making calls. With the Patriots potentially moving off of Jones with a new coaching staff, it would make sense to start off fresh and draft a franchise quarterback with the third overall pick.
With this news, the Cardinals are now in a position where they could truly start the draft if the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders do indeed take a quarterback themselves with the first two picks. Arizona already has their quarterback in Kyler Murray so they will be able to build around him.
Even though there is a possiblity that the Cardinals could trade down from No. 4, if they have every option on the board available outside of quarterback, it would make sense for Monti Ossenfort to immediately call in the pick and wait for Roger Goodell to announce it.
With this news, the case for Kyler Murray to get a valuable weapon in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. just became increasingly stronger. The Cardinals have to surround Murray with weapons both through free agency and the draft. If they are able to get reliable number two and three options, then acquire Harrison through the draft, the Cardinals will have a big boost in their offense from last season. Harrison would step in as the number one option and gets a quarterback in Murray who has improved each season up until he tore his ACL.
Even though Rapoport reported this, anything can change so until the Patriots announce that they trade Jones, the Cardinals still have to prepare a gameplan for the 4th overall pick.