Arizona Cardinals MUST get healthy offensively and two other major takeaways in Week 9 loss
The Arizona Cardinals lost big on Sunday afternoon, and their beyond anemic performance offensively means they must get healthy fast.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Stills continues his upward trajectory
Despite the final score, the defense wasn’t awful, and Dante Stills’ performance stood out more than perhaps anyone else’s. Stills racked up five total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. For a 213th overall pick in his first season, Stills has been one of the Arizona Cardinals more effective players on defense through the first nine weeks of 2023.
Leki Fotu gets an honorable mention, thanks to his five-tackle performance that also saw a half-sack, a quarterback hit, and two tackles behind the line. Fotu has struggled to separate himself over the first two months of 2023, and if he wants to stick around, he will need more games like this one on the season’s back nine.
And finally, Budda Baker and Kyzir White continue to pace the Cardinals, combining for 17 tackles and one behind the line. If both players stay in the desert long-term, the Redbirds will have a pair of outstanding leaders in more than the foreseeable future.