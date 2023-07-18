Arizona Cardinals: A healthy Rondale Moore will take over games in 2023
As it stands, Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore has been a failed experiment. But that could change in 2023 if he just stays healthy.
By Sion Fawkes
Thanks to an array of injuries, Rondale Moore saw action in just eight games in 2022. And at this point, Moore looks like he’s heading toward bust status following two underwhelming seasons in the desert.
But ironically, his productivity has been, at worst, above average, and you can even argue that it could be more than just solid. Take this past season, where Moore caught 41 passes on 56 targets, 414 yards, and a touchdown in those eight games, which, when spread across a 17-game season, equals 87 catches, 879 yards, and two scores.
Clearly, Moore is no slouch, and if he just stays healthy, the third-year receiver will put on a show in 2023. Moore has already proven he can produce, as the sure handed wideout has a career catch percentage of 79.2% and 95 career receptions in just 22 contests, good for 4.31 receptions per game.
A healthy Rondale Moore would work magic for the Arizona Cardinals
In 2023, the Cardinals are in dire need of playmakers on both sides of the ball. Moore has the talent to step up on offense and yes, he will threaten 100-plus catches if he can stay healthy, especially if the new-look Cardinals offense comprises short, horizontal passes, something that Moore seems to thrive in given his modest career average of 8.9 yards per catch.
Overall, Moore is one of a few Arizona Cardinals receivers you don’t want to count out just because he’s been struggling with injuries since college. In 2022, he showed us that he can put up more than just serviceable numbers, and he’s only one healthy 17-game stretch away from an outstanding season and perhaps even joining an upper echelon group of WR2’s in the NFL.
But if Moore wants to do this, he has got to stay healthy for an entire 17-game slate. It will be interesting to see if he can become a more durable player in 2023.
Source: 7 NFL Wide Receivers in Best Position for Breakout Season in 2023 by David Kenyon, BleacherReport.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)