3 ways the Arizona Cardinals can pull off a historic upset in Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals are understandably major underdogs heading into their Week 3 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Don’t let Dak Prescott get comfortable
I will let some say what they will about Dak Prescott, but he’s still a Top 10, and at worst, a Top 15 quarterback in the NFL. Therefore, the Cardinals need to bring the heat on the edge every time they blitz, as it has been their strong suit all season to knock the Cowboys star quarterback out of his rhythm.
This doesn’t mean they need to blitz on every down, and their overall blitz per dropback through a pair of games sits at 19.0%, the fifth-least frequent in the league. But with a unit brewing with sack artists across the season’s first two weeks, they will be the first line of defense if Arizona is interested in disrupting the Cowboys passing attack.
If the likes of Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, and Cameron Thomas, among others, can keep Prescott uncomfortable for all four quarters, then the Cards at least have a chance to make this game close. However, they can put the Cowboys offense in even more dire straits if the following occurs…