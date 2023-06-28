Arizona Cardinals History: Who threw the most passing touchdowns in one game?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals history spans to 1898 and across multiple cities. So who, in the team’s 125-plus-year history, threw the most touchdown passes in a game?
The Arizona Cardinals have played in the desert since 1988, first becoming known as the Phoenix Cardinals before they changed their name in 1994, which has been a mainstay ever since. So who holds the records for the most passing touchdowns in one game since the Redbirds came to the desert?
That record belongs to, you guessed it, Kurt Warner, who threw five touchdown passes against none other than the Chicago Bears on November 8th, 2009. Warner also completed 22 of 32 passes for 261 yards, zero interceptions, and for an incredible 132.9 passer rating during the outing.
However, if you’re talking about the franchise’s overall history that also includes the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cardinals, two players have Warner beaten with six touchdown passes in a single contest. One of those players accomplished the feat twice.
Arizona Cardinals QBs have yet to outlast the following names
Charley Johnson passed for six touchdowns in a single game not once, but twice. The first occurred on September 26th, 1965 when the St. Louis Cardinals faced the Cleveland Browns. Johnson completed just 11 out of 19 pass attempts for 310 yards, an astounding 16.3 yards per pass attempt, one interception, and a 120.1 passer rating.
Four years later on November 2nd, 1969, Johnson struck again, this time against the New Orleans Saints. He completed 20 out of 37 pass attempts for 374 yards, two picks, and a 106.3 passer rating.
Jim Hardy also threw for six touchdown passes on October 2nd, 1950 vs. the Baltimore Colts. Hardy completed just 13 passes out of 30 attempts that day for 281 yards, two interceptions, and an 89.0 passer rating as the Chicago Cardinals blew out the Colts 55-13.
(Historical data provided by Stat-Muse)