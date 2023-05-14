Arizona Cardinals could have hit a homerun with Kyle Soelle
By Sion Fawkes
Oftentimes, we overlook undrafted free agents, but the Arizona Cardinals have signed a decent class in 2023, including linebacker Kyle Soelle.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the Arizona Cardinals defense, we really don’t know who’s playing where. It wasn’t long ago when most of us thought the Redbirds would line up Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins at inside linebacker, but Simmons has since played a lot in the secondary, and Collins could be floating between linebacker and edge.
This gives plenty of chances to younger players like undrafted free agent Kyle Soelle, who played his college ball at nearby Arizona State University, and he was a tackling machine between 2021 and 2022, when he posted 88 and 110 total stops, respectively. And while Soelle didn’t make many plays behind the line, he nonetheless was a consistent presence for the Sun Devils.
Can Kyle Soelle find a spot on the Arizona Cardinals?
Soelle was one player that, when I analyzed the linebackers, I completely overlooked, mainly because of the overall uncertainty at the position. Reviewing the position further, however, I can see Soelle at least snagging a place on the practice squad.
As it stands, you will see Kyzir White and Krys Barnes start things off, with fourth round pick Owen Pappoe working his way into the lineup. You also can’t forget about Zeke Turner and Josh Woods, as both will contribute on special teams this season.
Behind them, however, there will be a void, and Soelle, if he performs well enough, will most definitely work his way onto the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. And he could even be the next man up if an injury occurs.
That said, don’t be surprised if you see the local boy line up at inside linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals this season if the injury bug hits. And best yet, his career could end up mirroring that of Barnes’, who was an undrafted free agent, himself.
Source: Kyle Soelle Thrilled To Stay Home For NFL Opportunity With Cardinals by Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference/CFB)