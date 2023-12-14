Arizona Cardinals: An honest assessment of Monti Ossenfort's performance in 2023
We’re only 13 of 17 games into the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season, but we have seen enough of Monti Ossenfort to give him an honest letter grade.
By Sion Fawkes
Draft: A-
Not every draft pick will be a ringer, but wow, did Monti Ossenfort hit a few home runs at least in the early going. Paris Johnson Jr. is a long-term starter who will only improve with time while BJ Ojulari and Garrett Williams also look as though they have a long-term home in Glendale.
Michael Wilson, when healthy, has shown he can be a productive WR2 in this league while Dante Stills and Kei’Trel Clark have outperformed their status as sixth-round picks. If Owen Pappoe sees the field more and Jon Gaines II comes back strong in 2024, then Ossenfort’s current grade may bump up another rung.
Quarterback Clayton Tune struggled in his lone appearance, but it’s tough to hold that historic loss against him given what he was forced to work with. Finally, Emari Demercado caught on as an undrafted free agent, and that’s something you also want to see a general manager bring in at least once per year.
(Additional information provided by AZCardinals.com)