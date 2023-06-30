Arizona Cardinals: Who has the most interceptions in a single game?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have had dynamic ballhawks throughout the years. But you may be surprised when you hear about their single-game interception leader.
When you think of the best defensive backs in Arizona Cardinals history, names like Patrick Peterson, Aeneas Williams, Larry Wilson, and Tyrann Mathieu may come to mind. But none of them hold the single game record for interceptions.
Instead, it’s a three-way tie as to who holds the honor. Well, a two-way tie if you really think about it, because one player attained the feat twice. So who holds the record in franchise history? Let’s dive in.
Arizona Cardinals: Most interceptions in a single game
On December 27th, 1998 against the San Diego Chargers, Kwamie Lassiter recorded four interceptions and 36 return yards. It was the final game of the Cardinals magical 1998 season that saw them win their first playoff game in a half-century just one week later.
Jerry Norton of the St. Louis Cardinals set the record twice, and over three decades before Lassiter’s phenomenal game during the closing days of 1998. On November 26th, 1961, Norton logged four interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers, amassing 110 return yards and a pair of pick sixes.
Five seasons later, almost to the day on November 20th, 1966, Norton was at it again, this time against Washington. Norton didn’t have quite the day he had five years previously, having recorded just 20 return yards, but nonetheless, he helped lead the Cardinals to a 26-14 win.
In the 21st century, only two Cardinals recorded a hat trick of interceptions, Adrian Wilson and Antrel Rolle. Wilson recorded three picks on October 20th, 2002 against the Dallas Cowboys, though he ironically recorded zero return yards. Rolle got his trio of picks against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 18th, 2007, tallying 127 return yards and two pick sixes.
(Statistics provided by Stat-Muse)