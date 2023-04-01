Arizona Cardinals could show interest in dropping to 7th-overall pick
The Arizona Cardinals would move back four slots during the opening round of the NFL Draft if a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders materializes.
The NFL Draft is now just four weeks away, and the talk about what the Arizona Cardinals will do with their first-round selection is reaching a fever pitch. Several potential scenarios have been discussed, including an interesting one that includes a possible trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
This past Thursday, quarterback Anthony Richardson put on quite a show at the University of Florida's Pro Day. The Raiders, a team who appears to have interest in acquiring a franchise signal-caller, attended the workout. Could Las Vegas be looking to work out a deal with the Cards that would allow them to acquire Richardson with the third-overall pick?
According to most draft experts, the uniquely-talented Richardson is this year's third-best QB prospect. Most observers agree that the University of Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State University's C.J. Stroud are the pick of the litter. If things go as planned, both passers will be off of the board when the time comes for Arizona to make their opening-round choice.
Arizona Cardinals could fetch an impressive haul if they part ways with the third overall selection
At that point, a Richardson-seeking organization like Las Vegas could be reaching out to the Redbirds. It's a foregone conclusion that Cardinals first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort will be asking a lot for the valuable selection. In fact, the package that the club could walk away with following an agreement with the Raiders could be quite an impressive one.
It all starts with Las Vegas' seventh overall choice. At that spot, the Cards could elect to roll with University of Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Texas Tech University edge-rusher Tyree Wilson could also be a possibility at that slot. Neither of these youngsters rank as high as Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., but both would be solid additions in their own right.
The Raiders' second-round pick could go to Arizona in the deal as well. At 38th overall, Ossenfort could look to replace center Rodney Hudson with University of Minnesota standout John Michael Schmitz. University of Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt would also be an intriguing option at that point of the draft.
A cherry on top of the trade would be Las Vegas' first-round selection in 2024. Richardson is shaping up as the shiny prize that the Cardinals need to be dangling to quarterback-needy squads in the National Football League. Getting as much as they can out of a franchise like the Raiders is just one of the tasks that lie ahead for Ossenfort and his cohorts.