Arizona Cardinals: 3 things that jumped out at Monday's practice - July 31st
Arizona Cardinals training camp is in full swing, so what happened on the first day of the second week? Here are three major things that jumped out at us.
By Sion Fawkes
Training camp is guaranteed to bring a mixed bag of uncertainty, and that’s what we can say occurred with the Arizona Cardinals as they closed out July. But the pads will be coming on this week, so it’s safe to assume the uncertainties will continue as some who played well in shorts may not fare so well with full contact.
That could also change the overall scope for two of the three biggest occurrences in camp yesterday. And it will be interesting to see what the returns are from here on out. But before we talk about them, let’s address one major uncertainty at EDGE rusher.
3 major things that jumped out at Arizona Cardinals camp
1 - Uncertainty surrounding Myjai Sanders
EDGE rusher Myjai Sanders was supposed to make a jump this season, but that could be delayed as he was seen wearing cast not on his hand, but on his arm. Now, this may be nothing more than precautionary, but it’s still worth keeping tabs on as camp progresses.
The good news is that Sanders wasn’t completely idle, as he was taking place in footwork and hand placement drills. It’s also important to remember that in training camp, teams like to take ultra precautionary measures with players, and that could be the case here.
2 - Tune impresses again, but McCoy makes his case
Colt McCoy needed a good practice following a maintenance day and a lackluster Saturday. He delivered on Monday, so we’ll see if the 36-year-old can keep up the momentum for the rest of the week.
However, rookie Clayton Tune has continued to impress, and if he keeps stringing together strong performances, you will see him getting a longer look. It will be interesting to see if Tune can translate his success into live, in-game situations.
Source: New era notes: Colt McCoy takes charge of Cardinals offense on Day 5 of camp by Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports
3 - Starting offensive line already together?
Not long ago, we mentioned head coach Jonathan Gannon would be rotating his offensive lineman. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as after five days of practice, we have seen the same starting unit on the field:
- LT - D.J. Humphries
- LG - Elijah Wilkinson
- C - Hjalte Froholdt
- RG - Will Hernandez
- RT - Paris Johnson
Wilkinson’s inclusion jumps out at me, because the assumption this entire time was that Paris Johnson would be the guard and Kelvin Beachum would slide in at right tackle. But that doesn’t appear to be the case, and perhaps the Cards want to see their sixth overall pick see extended time at the position he’s been listed under.
Wilkinson has also seen more than a fair share of time as a starter in this league, so his presence still makes sense. It will be interesting to see if Froholdt holds onto the starting center job, or if the newly-signed Pat Elflein takes over at some point.
Source: 5 starting linemen for Arizona Cardinals remain in place, for now by Bob McManaman, AZ Central