Arizona Cardinals could turn to Kareem Hunt after injury to Marlon Mack
The Arizona Cardinals could have something working in their favor if they attempt to lure running back Kareem Hunt to the desert.
By Jim Koch
Just four days after signing with the Arizona Cardinals, the 2023 campaign abruptly came to an end for veteran Marlon Mack. On Tuesday, the snakebitten running back suffered a torn Achilles tendon that could potentially put the kibosh on his NFL career.
As unfortunate as things turned out for Mack, life will go on for the Cardinals. It stands to reason that general manager Monti Ossenfort will now look to acquire another ball-carrier. Coincidentally, there's an intriguing back currently making the rounds who would be a fantastic fit with the Redbirds offense.
Kareem Hunt, a seventh-year pro, should be at or near the top of Arizona's wish list. If Ossenfort does have intentions of making a play for the 28-year-old, the time to do so is now. Hunt met with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, following a tryout with the New Orleans Saints just one day prior.
The 5 foot 11, 216 pound Hunt revealed that he had a "great visit" with New Orleans, and there are strong indications that the two parties will soon agree on a contract. However, the productive meeting with the Saints didn't prevent the Ohio native from auditioning for Indianapolis. Could Hunt make the Cards the next stop on his free-agent tour?
Kareem Hunt would be an outstanding addition to an Arizona Cardinals running backs room that could use his help
Actually, the Cardinals have something that could make them an attractive destination for Hunt. Drew Petzing, the squad's first-year offensive coordinator, has a familiarity with the speedy runner from the three years they spent together with the Cleveland Browns. The 36-year-old Petzing worked as both a tight ends and quarterbacks coach for the organization, while Hunt shared a backfield with Browns starter Nick Chubb.
Word has it that the Cards scoring attack will lean heavily on the run with Petzing designing the scheme. James Conner is expected to continue with his role as a workhorse, but the depth behind him is not very impressive. With Mack now out of the equation, Arizona is left with uninspiring backups such as Corey Clement, Keaontay Ingram, Ty'Son Williams and rookie Emari Demercado.
Once again, the Cardinals have a weakness at the running back position. Mack was brought in to address the issue, but the injury-prone pro is no longer an option. Hunt is a legitimate solution for what has now become an ongoing problem in the desert.