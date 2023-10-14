Arizona Cardinals: 3 keys to victory against the Rams in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals will have their hands full vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, but if they take advantage of a few situations, they will emerge victorious.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Rattle Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford is fourth in total passing yards among all quarterbacks who have played in five games and fifth overall. So despite his meager 80.7 quarterback rating and meager 61.1 completion percentage that rank 25th and 29th in the league, respectively, he’s still an effective player.
And you don’t want Stafford throwing to those pass-catchers, or else he will make quick work of the Arizona Cardinals passing defense. One way to prevent this from happening is to put more pressure on him and to keep up the effort all afternoon.
The Cardinals have enough talent at EDGE to make this work, but they need to blitz more in this contest. Throw Stafford off his game early, and there’s a chance the 35-year-old wilts this Sunday. If they can’t, then they better hope the running game and quarterback Joshua Dobbs can keep pace, because they will once again allow 30-plus points.