Arizona Cardinals: 3 keys to victory against the Rams in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals will have their hands full vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, but if they take advantage of a few situations, they will emerge victorious.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Capitalize on big plays
Last week, the Cardinals stopped the Bengals on fourth-and-short, before Dobbs threw a pick-six just a few plays later. That started a momentum shift that only grew more paramount as the game wore on, and it rattled Dobbs for the rest of the contest.
When momentum is on the Arizona Cardinals side this weekend, they must take advantage and establish drives that will continue to siphon energy out of the Rams sideline. Every turnover the defense creates, whether it’s a fumble recovery, an interception, or turnover on downs, must result in the Cardinals offense transforming such opportunities into points, or at least sustainable drives.
Further, the Cards can’t get too predictable or get reckless trying to move the ball unless they’re seeking a repeat of last week. Get the big play on defense, move the ball primarily through the run, pass when necessary, and keep the ball out of Matthew Stafford’s hands. If they do that a few times this Sunday, they will return to the desert with the W.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference; Grades provided by PFF [subscription])