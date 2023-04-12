Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray takes first step in reclaiming leadership role
As it stands, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is one-for-one, having shown up to team headquarters as the Cards kick off voluntary offseason workouts.
This time last year, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continued to slip from my good graces. After showing a lack of sheer leadership on the field as the team collapsed in 2021, he was barely a part of the team’s offseason program in 2022.
At that point, I was saying, “dude, you’re supposed to be the franchise quarterback, the face of the Cardinals. Whether you want to be present or not, it should be a personal requirement.”
But, of course, we saw a brash, borderline arrogant Murray last spring, and his attitude never improved. Not from his contract dispute, his on-field actions, the numerous calling outs and criticisms, you name it.
Now, however, Murray decided to show as he continues to embark on his return from a torn ACL. And that’s made me respect him a little more than I did last spring.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback finally stepping up
When Jonathan Gannon was hired, we already saw that Murray was at team headquarters and doing what he could with his knee on the mend. Last week, we saw him post a video of his progress, and it shows us that he’s been spending time attacking the weights and doing what he can to return, perhaps even in time for the regular season.
Sure, he’s got some financial incentive to be there, but still, the fact that he’s around his teammates, working out, and doing what he can says a lot, and it’s a pleasant contrast from what we saw from the quarterback last year.
Hopefully, his presence foreshadows what we’ll see some more of, once he’s cleared to begin on-field work. And if that’s the case, you will see a different kind of Kyler Murray in 2023; a player who could just become the leader that the Arizona Cardinals envisioned him to be.
Source: Kyler Murray present for beginning of offseason program, as expected by Jess Root, YahooSports.com