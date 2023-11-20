Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray’s maturity on full display following Week 11 loss
When the Arizona Cardinals lost last year, Kyler Murray was often quick to blame others, but that took a turn in yesterday’s press conference.
By Sion Fawkes
It’s tough to claim Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a bad game in yesterday’s loss to the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a good game, and he fared better than Joshua Dobbs likely would have.
But the final tally, 21-16, shows us that Murray didn’t make enough plays to win the game, and the fifth-year quarterback was quick to pin the blame on…mainly himself, along with the offense. And rightfully so, because it’s not like the unit, especially the line, clicked at most points in yesterday’s contest. Check out a snippet of what Murray said postgame:
""I feel like offensively, myself, I feel like had enough chances to win the game. Let the team down. That's how I feel.""- Kyler Murray
Source: Kyler Murray: Cardinals offense 'let the team down' by Josh Weinfuss, ESPN
No real finger-pointing this time, even if Murray did imply the offense as a unit didn’t enjoy their strongest outing. But if you watched or listened to the game, you would have drawn the same conclusion.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback once again shows off maturity in loss
Also to Murray’s credit, he more than did his part in this one, accumulating 265 yards of offense through the air and on the ground, along with a passing and rushing touchdown. Despite the encouraging numbers, Murray showed some rust in this one, but considering his ability to help account for the Cardinals two touchdowns, he could have easily deflected the blame elsewhere.
This is the kind of loss Kyler Murray needed to endure - play a significant role in helping the team to get within striking distance of winning, but fail to make enough plays to win. It was yet another test in Murray’s comeback story, and while he only led the offense to 16 points, he passed the test simply for accepting a great portion of responsibility for this loss.
Now, he has an opportunity to bounce back as the Arizona Cardinals return home to face the Los Angeles Rams, a team the defense should have zero issues keeping in check following their ability to at least contain CJ Stroud. For Murray and the offense, it means they can’t go a second week in a row with a subpar offensive outing.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)