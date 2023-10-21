Arizona Cardinals could have had a legendary uniform matchup in Week 7 against Seahawks
When Seattle unveiled their throwbacks, it could have set the stage for an aesthetically-pleasing game with the Arizona Cardinals also unveiling a clean look.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will once again bust out their icy white uniforms this week when they face the Seattle Seahawks. But Seattle will wear their usual navy blue jerseys and navy blue helmet, despite the fact they could have forged a battle of modern classic looks had they just elected to wear their throwbacks in Week 7.
To Seattle’s credit, however, their uniforms will look better this week, as they are pairing their wolf gray pants with the navy jerseys as opposed to rolling with the navy on navy combo that gives them the look of a college team.
Instead, the Seahawks will turn back the clock next week, which comprises their old AFC look with the silver helmets and pants, royal blue jerseys, and emerald piping. While this matchup will occur against the Cleveland Browns (another team with a modern classic look), it would have been epic had the ‘Hawks elected to wear their throwbacks vs. the Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals could have had a better uniformed matchup this week
The Cardinals and Seahawks did not become division rivals until 2002 when they both moved to the NFC West. Arizona had spent the previous 32 seasons (1970-2001) in the NFC East before they were realigned into the West. Seattle spent their inaugural season in 1976 in the NFC West before they played in the AFC West between 1977 and 2001.
When the Seahawks returned to the NFC in 2002, they also debuted a new look that lasted until 2011. In 2012, they rolled out their current uniforms, meaning the Seahawks and Cardinals were never division rivals when the former donned their classic look.
Either way, it would have been sensational to see one of the league’s best throwback uniforms square off vs. one of the league’s best road looks. When I go back and rank this uniformed matchup come the season’s end, it will sit higher than it would have since the Seahawks avoided the monochrome look, but had they rolled with the classic set, it may have challenged for the Number One spot.
Source: Gridiron-Uniforms