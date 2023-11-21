3 Arizona Cardinals linebackers who must step up in wake of Kyzir White’s season-ending injury
The Arizona Cardinals lost one of their best players for the season when Kyzir White went down with a torn biceps injury.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Zaven Collins
This one is going out on a limb, because Zaven Collins is no longer a linebacker in a traditional sense, having played EDGE this season. But with Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari holding things down along with Victor Dimukeje, White’s injury may free up Collins to see time at his natural position.
And if this happens, Collins must make the most of it after he’s been just okay as a pass rusher. Collins has been durable with 11 starts, but with 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits, the experiment is failing fast. Now, he should at least warrant consideration to return to inside linebacker for the final six games and show he’s still an integral part of the defense.
Is this likely going to happen? Probably not, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk about it, and it definitely doesn’t mean Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis shouldn’t at least consider it.
Source: Cardinals’ Kyzir White headed to IR with torn bicep, out rest of 2023 by Tyler Drake, ArizonaSports.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference, grades provided by PFF [subscription])