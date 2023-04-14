Arizona Cardinals: Major outlet lists Kyler Murray as a possible trade candidate
As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, even the most absurd rumors swirl. The latest one? Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray as a potential trade candidate.
Listen, I was admittedly NOT the biggest Kyler Murray fan by any means last season. In fact, after the Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 last year with Colt McCoy under center, I even advocated the Redbirds to keep the longtime backup under center until the underachieving Murray proved he could win the job back.
But to think the Cardinals would trade him is nothing short of irrational. Yet that didn’t stop Bleacher Report from exploring the possibility of a potential trade, even if head coach Jonathan Gannon made it clear that he and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing want to build the Redbirds offense around Murray’s strengths.
A good idea, to say the least, because when you look around the league and see the likes of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts overachieving thanks to their respective schemes, you can only imagine what Murray would do. The smallish quarterback is a better passer than the three aforementioned quarterbacks, and there is a chance he could go lights out in 2023 if he returns at full strength.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback is NOT on the trade block
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report argued that the Cards will save $3 million if they send him elsewhere after June 1st. They also cited a potential trade after June 1st 2024, which would save Arizona nearly $39 million in cap space.
Okay, so perhaps the latter option is on the table. But it’s still tough to understand why Gagnon later stated in their piece that the Cards could explore the possibility of taking one of the top quarterbacks this season.
Listen, I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure Murray would be demanding a trade this season if Arizona took either C.J Stroud, Will Levis, Bryce Young, or Anthony Richardson third overall. And if they did take any of the aforementioned quarterbacks, they would be turning it into a Jim Everett situation, where they would draft, then immediately trade that quarterback to another team.
The Houston Oilers did this in 1986, drafting Everett before trading him to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite already having their guy in Warren Moon, Houston knew there were a few teams, the Indianapolis Colts in particular, who coveted Everett, and the Oilers knew someone would come along with a solid offer.
So if you see a rumor or two swirling about the possibility of trading Murray, or a report listing him as a trade candidate, tread water carefully regarding them. Because at least as far as 2023 goes, such a trade is not happening.
Source: Kyler Murray, Trey Lance and Other QB Trade Options That NFL Teams Should Discuss by Brad Gagnon, BleacherReport.com