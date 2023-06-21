Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 major roles Isaiah Simmons may play in the secondary
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Hybrid
One thing to remember regarding Simmons is that he moved to defensive back so he could focus on becoming a better player in the unit. However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to focus on just one position in the secondary, so Simmons could end up taking on a hybrid role, playing nickel corner in certain situations while moving to safety in others.
The hybrid approach would further benefit not just Simmons, but the entire defense in the event Matthew or Clark show they are worthy of seeing more playing time at corner, freeing Simmons to play in spots other than nickel. The hybrid role would also allow Simmons to rotate in and out of corner and safety on an as-needed basis, keeping fresh legs on the field at all times.
Overall, there is no shortage of what the Arizona Cardinals can do with Simmons regarding where he plays in the secondary. Nickel corner is the surefire front runner, so expect him to line up there in camp. But don’t be surprised if he ends up lining up elsewhere in the unit.