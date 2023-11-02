Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 2.0: Cards trade first pick for a ransom
The Arizona Cardinals would have the first pick in the NFL Draft if the NFL season ended after Week 8, but it doesn’t mean they will use it on a quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will end up with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if they continue at their current trajectory. But in this scenario, let’s assume Kyler Murray does enough to remain the guy moving forward, which would cause general manager Monti Ossenfort to work the phones.
Ossenfort gets a trade partner in a long-time NFL general manager–or general manager in a manner of speaking–and pulls off a blockbuster trade to give a certain team the rights to Caleb Williams. Who does Ossenfort trade with in this scenario? Keep reading to see who landed the top pick, where the Cards ultimately landed, and who they will take.
Arizona Cardinals swap picks with the New England Patriots
1 - New England (from Arizona): Caleb Williams, QB/USC
New England trades their 2024 second-rounder, 2025 first-rounder, and 2025 second-rounder to move up and take Caleb Williams. The Patriots get their franchise quarterback, and the Cards get more picks not only in 2024, but also a pair in 2025.
2 - Chicago (from Carolina): Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
With Williams off the board, the Chicago Bears end their own experiment from the 2021 draft, and take Drake Maye. Whether Justin Fields is still on the roster at this point is another question, but the Bears will ultimately admit their mistake and send him elsewhere.
3 - Chicago: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/Ohio State
Logistically, you take a franchise quarterback with one pick, and with the next pick, you roll with one of the best receivers to have entered the draft in years. These two picks should set up the Bears for success offensively for the first time in decades.
4 - New York Giants: Joe Alt, T/Notre Dame
Regardless of what the Giants do with Brian Daboll, they’re probably stuck with Daniel Jones, despite his pedestrian play. Look for them to try and build around Jones and salvage what they can by trying to add to the team’s core.