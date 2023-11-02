Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 2.0: Cards trade first pick for a ransom
The Arizona Cardinals would have the first pick in the NFL Draft if the NFL season ended after Week 8, but it doesn’t mean they will use it on a quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Arizona: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB/Alabama
A contingent of Arizona Cardinals fans won’t like the fact that they traded out of the first spot and the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. But, they make up for it with Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, who should become a Day 1 starter considering the fact only Garrett Williams has shown to be the only capable long-term solution so far.
6 - Green Bay: Olu Fashanu, T/Penn State
Jordan Love isn’t a surefire talent like Aaron Rodgers was, but he’s getting one more year and some help along the offensive line. If Love doesn’t improve enough in 2024, the Packers will be searching for a new franchise quarterback in 2025.
7 - Indianapolis: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia
Anthony Richardson played surprisingly well before a shoulder injury ended his rookie campaign. If he’s fully healthy next season, he will have someone like Brock Bowers to help him out in the passing game.
8 - Las Vegas: Michael Penix, QB/Washington
The Raiders could end up calling the Arizona Cardinals if everything remains equal from now until Week 18. So if they are still picking eighth come April, they will take the best quarterback on the board.