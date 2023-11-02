Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 2.0: Cards trade first pick for a ransom
The Arizona Cardinals would have the first pick in the NFL Draft if the NFL season ended after Week 8, but it doesn’t mean they will use it on a quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
9 - Denver: JC Latham, T/Alabama
At this stage in Russell Wilson’s career, the Broncos need to surround him with top-notch offensive linemen and keep him upright. JC Latham will help in that regard, and he will also be there when a future quarterback comes to town.
10 - Los Angeles Rams: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA
There is a chance the Los Angeles Rams look for Matthew Stafford’s successor in this draft. But it’s more likely that they draft the best player on the board in 2024, and start looking come 2025.
11 - Washington: J.J. McCarthy, QB/Michigan
The Commanders have a decent quarterback in Sam Howell, but he has massive flaws in his game. J.J. McCarthy knows a thing or two about winning in college football, and he can transfer that mentality to a team that hasn’t had a decent, long-term solution at quarterback in decades.
12 - Arizona (from Houston): Jer’Zhan Newton, DT/Illinois
Defensive line is once again a weak point for the Arizona Cardinals, despite the quiet emergence of Dange Stills. Once again, I got the Cardinals taking the defensive tackle and adding yet another solid cluster to a line that lacks talent nearly across the board.
(Draft order provided by Tankathon)