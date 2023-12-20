Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 6.0: Offensive line, receiver get major boosts
The Arizona Cardinals still hold the third pick, and they also have the 17th pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended after 15 weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
8 - Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR/LSU
It will be an offseason of change for the Los Angeles Chargers, and one of those changes will include bringing in more help for quarterback Justin Herbert. Malik Nabers is someone who should be there when the Chargers pick at eighth-overall should they still have this spot after Week 18.
9 - Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia
If the Tennessee Titans are serious about giving quarterback Will Levis the best possible chance to be ‘the guy’ in 2024, they need to surround him with playmakers. He should have one in DeAndre Hopkins, but there is no one else worth getting excited over, so Brock Bowers should step in and become an immediate starter.
10 - Atlanta Falcons, Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
If the teams picking ahead of the Falcons at the moment didn’t need so much help offensively, Laatu Latu would be going much earlier than 10th. But his freefall will stop with Atlanta, should be one of those teams to snag the best player on the board.