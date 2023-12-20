Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 6.0: Offensive line, receiver get major boosts
The Arizona Cardinals still hold the third pick, and they also have the 17th pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended after 15 weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
11 - Green Bay Packers: Dallas Turner, EDGE/Alabama
Finding another piece for quarterback Jordan Love would be ideal, but there is also so much talent left defensively that Green Bay, like Atlanta, may just go with the best available should this current scenario play out in real life. While Turner doesn’t boast the same numbers as Latu, he’s nevertheless someone who should make an early impact.
12 - Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB/Washington
Until the Las Vegas Raiders find a true successor to Derek Carr, their current struggles will continue. Sure, Aidan O’Connell led the Silver and Black to 63 points last week, but unless he shows consistency, don’t expect Vegas to roll with the youngster heading into next season.
13 - New Orleans Saints: Jared Verse, EDGE/Florida State
It looks like EDGE rusher will be that position where we see quite a few go in such a short period should the current order remain remotely the same. That said, the New Orleans Saints should look for a top-tier EDGE rusher thanks to the fact they only have 30 sacks through the first 15 weeks.