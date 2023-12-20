Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 6.0: Offensive line, receiver get major boosts
The Arizona Cardinals still hold the third pick, and they also have the 17th pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended after 15 weeks.
By Sion Fawkes
14 - Denver Broncos: Chop Robinson, EDGE/Penn State
The Denver Broncos may be faring okay in the sack category, but for a Vance Joseph-led defense that blitzes often, they are the sixth-worst team in the league in terms of press percentage. Chop Robinson should help change that, and he may also be the missing piece for the Broncos pass rush.
15 - Seattle Seahawks: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT/Illinois
The Seattle Seahawks defense is once again one of the worst in the league, and their rushing defense has been exceptionally poor, giving up 4.5 yards per carry, or what is tied for the sixth-highest in the NFL. Like a few teams in this latest mock, look for the Seahawks to roll with the best player available, but the best player who can help them stop the run.
16 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB/Alabama
Although Joey Porter Jr. has been exceptional, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take advantage of Kool-Aid McKinstry’s slide in this mock. McKinstry and Porter could become the greatest young cornerback duo in the NFL, and they could realistically lock down the position for the next decade.
17 - Arizona Cardinals: Rome Odunze, WR/Washington
And finally, the Arizona Cardinals will roll with Rome Odunze, who boasts a pair of traits the Redbirds need at the position: Size and speed. Odunze averaged 17.6 yards per catch this season with 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns, so should the Cards land him, a playmaker will have come to the desert.
(Statistics provided by Tankathon and Pro-Football-Reference)