Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 7.0: Ossenfort solidifies team identity in Round 1
The Arizona Cardinals dropped to the fourth pick following a strong Week 17, but there are still elite options in this high-octane draft class.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - New York Giants: Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
Daniel Jones did absolutely nothing this season to warrant his giant contract extension, and the New York Giants need to find a trade partner and send the underwhelming former first-round pick elsewhere. They will get a chance to do just that when Drake Maye falls to them at fifth overall.
6 - Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR/LSU
This one came down to Malik Nabers and tight end Brock Bowers, but Nabers ultimately boasts more big-play ability than Bowers. He can also slide in as the absolute final puzzle piece for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving unit, and may perhaps resurrect the passing attack.
7 - Tennessee Titans: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA
Ideally, Will Levis gets a playmaker here, but Laiatu Latu is the best player on the board at the moment, and EDGE is one position the Tennessee Titans may upgrade. They can swing around later and likely find another potential playmaker or two on offense.
8 - New York Jets: Joe Alt, OT/Notre Dame
This is one of those picks you put an asterisk by because the Las Vegas Raiders may very well end up with the eighth overall pick should the New York Jets make a trade proposal for Davante Adams and all other variables remain equal. But until then, the Jets will do all they can to build a solid offensive line around Aaron Rodgers via free agency AND the draft.