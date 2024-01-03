Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 7.0: Ossenfort solidifies team identity in Round 1
The Arizona Cardinals dropped to the fourth pick following a strong Week 17, but there are still elite options in this high-octane draft class.
By Sion Fawkes
9 - Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE/Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons would ideally see Latu drop to ninth overall should they keep the pick following Week 18, but Dallas Turner is still an excellent consolation. They will likely scoop him up without a second thought and immediately insert him at EDGE.
10 - Chicago Bears: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia
Yeah, the Chicago Bears would love this scenario in real life. First, they roll with Marvin Harrison Jr. to complement D.J. Moore, and then, they turn around and draft Brock Bowers to pair in double tight end sets with Cole Kmet. Justin Fields, should this situation occur, will transform his game.
11 - Las Vegas Raiders: Bo Nix, QB/Oregon
Bo Nix may be the most underrated quarterback in this class, but following a stellar pre-draft process, he becomes the fourth quarterback taken in the top 15. Regardless of whether the Raiders send Adams elsewhere (likely New York) and get a first-round pick (still likely), they still land Nix with the 11th pick.
12 - Minnesota Vikings: Jared Verse, EDGE/Florida State
Quarterback may be realistic here, but given the pedestrian play from those lining up under center for the Minnesota Vikings, it shows how valuable Kirk Cousins still is to a franchise that would have contended had he stayed healthy. Therefore, Cousins stays, and the Vikings roll with a player who may potentially transform the pass rush.