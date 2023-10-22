Arizona Cardinals: 3 must-haves for Week 7 against the Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-5, but in today’s era of football, any team can get hot at any time. Here is what the Redbirds must do to get back on track.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals must play a complete game
So far, the Arizona Cardinals have kept up with their opponents in the first half of games, before playing abysmal football in the second half. Even in their Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Cards didn’t play good football in the third and fourth quarters; they just did enough to snag the W and keep the season from looking completely hopeless to this point.
Sooner than later, they need to put together a strong second half, and with Budda Baker and Garrett Williams looking as though they’re playing, the passing defense shouldn’t collapse this week. But when on offense, the Cards just need to play a simple game in the third and fourth quarters, take what the defense gives them, and methodically drive down the field.
The Seahawks are a tough team to run on, but a simple, dropback and throw game could work in Joshua Dobbs’ and the Cardinals offense’s favor tomorrow as the game wears on to keep open or reopen the running game. If Dobbs can only check it down or throw underneath, he needs to go for it, and it could lead to more offense in the game’s final 30.
