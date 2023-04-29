Arizona Cardinals nail it for a second straight night with edge rusher B.J. Ojulari
B.J. Ojulari could have heard his name called in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But he didn’t, and Arizona Cardinals fans should be thankful.
Just who is B.J. Ojulari? He was one of the most reliable players on the LSU Tigers last season, amassing 58 total tackles, 8.5 behind the line, and 5.5 sacks. With the Arizona Cardinals, Ojulari will line up immediately in a rotational role with Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders, and they could indeed form a formidable trio coming off the edge.
Of course, with Zach Allen going to the Denver Broncos and J.J. Watt heading into retirement, the Redbirds, despite the serviceable efforts from Thomas and Sanders, would have done well to upgrade the pass rush, and Ojulari gives them that.
Arizona Cardinals strike gold with B.J. Ojulari
Given the number of holes on the Cardinals roster, they needed rookies who could play immediately, and they got one last night in Paris Johnson Jr., who will likely line up as a left guard for 2023. Tonight, they kicked things off with a remarkable selection on the defensive side of the ball with Ojulari, and he too will make immediate contributions for Big Red.
Overall, general manager Monti Ossenfort, at least in immediate hindsight, is getting this one right. To win in the NFL, even in the passing league it is today, winning in the trenches is still important, and it’s clear Ossenfort realizes that.
Although they snagged Ojulari, don’t expect the Cards to stop here. They still need to fill a hole at center, and another need at defensive tackle, so look for more help in the trenches as the 2023 NFL Draft progresses.
No, they won’t be the most exciting picks, but they will definitely help the Redbirds win more than four games this season. And for that, we should be grateful.
