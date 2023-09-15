Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
The Arizona Cardinals kick off their Week 2 matchup this Sunday vs. the New York Giants, and here is everything you need to know about the game.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New York Giants in roughly 48 hours from the time of this publication. Both teams are searching for their first win, and the Cards could finally have home field advantage again under their current regime and subsequent culture change.
Last week, both the Arizona and New York offenses struggled to get anything going, and neither found the endzone. Don’t expect that to be the case this week, as both the Cards and Giants are looking for redemption on the offensive side of the ball.
If you’re interested in attending the contest or tuning in via streaming, the information below will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup. I’ll also end the article with my prediction on how this game between a pair of former NFC East rivals will turn out.
Everything you need to know about the Arizona Cardinals vs. Giants
1 - Location
The Cardinals and Giants game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and it will serve as Arizona’s home opener. This is the first time the two teams will meet in the desert since December 24th, 2017, when the Cards shut out “Big Blue” 23-0.
2 - How to Watch or Stream
If you live in or around the Phoenix area, the game will be live on Fox at 1:05 MST, and 4:05 if you’re like me and you’re in the Eastern Time Zone. You can also catch the game on fubo TV, which allows you to sign up for a free trial.
You may also catch the game via Reddit if there is a live stream available. However, exercise caution, as while NFL games may be streamed on the platform, make sure they are legal before viewing.
3 - Odds
Per FanDuel, the Cardinals are 4.5-point underdogs at home against the Giants. The Cardinals moneyline is +184, and the Giants moneyline is -220. The over/under is 39.5.
4 - Prediction
The Arizona Cardinals could very well serve the Giants an upset here if their defense enjoys a repeat effort from last week and if the offense can find some much-needed chemistry. Josh Dobbs and Company will be looking to prove themselves after the Washington Commanders kept them out of the end zone last week, so expect more scoring in this one.
However, Daniel Jones and the Giants offense will also be ready to roll following a debacle of a Week 1 performance. But the Cardinals defense stifles Jones and the Giants offense as they build off of their performance in last week’s matchup, and take it 16 to 13.
