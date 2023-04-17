Top 4 Arizona Cardinals who may not be sticking around in 2023
Rashard Lawrence - Defensive tackle
Three years ago, the Cardinals selected Rashard Lawrence during the fourth round of the draft. The former coaching staff had high hopes for the defensive tackle, a 6 foot 2, 308 pounder who had excelled at LSU. It's been difficult for Lawrence to fulfill that potential, however, being that he has spent most of his time nursing his various injuries in a hot tub.
Lawrence has yet to complete a full NFL season since he was chosen with the 131st-overall pick of the '20 draft. Since that day, the Louisiana native has dressed in just 25 of a possible 50 matchups for Arizona. Needless to say, the career numbers that Lawrence has amassed for the Cards are nowhere near impressive.
THe 24-year-old Lawrence has a mere 30 tackles and zero sacks to show for his three campaigns in the desert. It's impossible to contribute when you're watching from the sidelines in street clothes. Availability is an important quality that Lawrence simply can't offer the Cardinals.
