Arizona Cardinals odds on favorites to draft Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2023 NFL season with an aim to answer the question of whether or not Kyler Murray is their quarterback of the future. He seemingly passed that test with flying colors as all reports indicate that instead of targeting one of the top quarterback prospects with their No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Cardinals are looking at a different position.
If they do go another direction there's one obvious choice that sticks out from the rest; Marvin Harrison Jr. Not only is the son of the NFL Hall-of-Famer looked at by many as the best overall prospect in the draft, but drafting a wide receiver would give Murray the kind of weapon he needs to reach his full potential.
Let's dive into the latest odds for what team will draft the Ohio State product:
Marvin Harrison Jr. Draft Odds
Will the Cardinals draft Marvin Harrison Jr.?
The Cardinals are an overwhelming favorite to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. at -370 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 78.72% chance that he will be a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
The next teams on the list are the New England Patriots (+500), Chicago Bears (+900), and Los Angeles Chargers (+1400). The Washington Commanders are also on the odds list at +2900 before there's a huge drop off to the New York Giants at +4800.
Harrison Jr. to the Cardinals makes too much sense and the odds reflect that. If they're going to move forward with Murray is their quarterback, they need to give him the weapons he needs to succeed and Harrison Jr. is the best wide receiver prospect we've seen in the draft since Ja'Marr Chase.
The Cardinals certainly have other holes they need to fill on their roster, but finding a solution for the most glaring need they have with an elite talent with a hall-of-fame pedigree is an absolute no-brainer.
