Arizona Cardinals offensive line may not be a liability in 2023
Now that Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez are back in the desert, the Arizona Cardinals offensive line is looking pretty good.
Offensive line was going to be a major issue for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. Or so we thought. Since Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez will return on two-year deals, plus D.J. Humphries also returning on a restructured contract, Big Red is looking pretty good in the trenches. At least on offense.
At this point, the Cards could have four of their five offensive line positions filled for 2023 when you consider this scenario:
- LT: D.J. Humphries
- LG: Josh Jones - Was a tackle last season, but has played guard in the NFL
- C: TBD
- RG: Will Hernandez
- RT: Kelvin Beahcum
Now, injuries happen, as we all know, so they will need to add some depth. But the Cards line is looking much better this week than it did just 48 hours ago. Sure, all of the above are Steve Keim era pickups. But they are also viable players, so it doesn’t surprise me that general manager Monti Ossenfort brought them back.
Arizona Cardinals could be a starting center away from having a decent line
The Arizona Cardinals went into free agency hoping to better protect its quarterbacks. All four guys listed above have done their due diligence during their time with the Cards.
Center, however, has been a liability, so don’t be surprised if Ossenfort snags someone during free agency, and even targets the position in the NFL Draft. My top choice, Ethan Pocic, is unfortunately back in Cleveland, but there are other names out there who could fill the void admirably.
Overall, Ossenfort has turned what looked like a surefire weakness into a respectable unit. One that will grow even more respectable the minute they snag a center. Now that Arizona has a few puzzle pieces in place on the offensive line, the time has also come to focus on the defensive front, where the cupboard is basically empty.