Arizona Cardinals: 3 offseason moves that already paid off in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make many flashy moves in the 2023 offseason, but it doesn’t mean some haven’t dramatically paid off.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Hiring Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator
The Arizona Cardinals went young in the coach and coordinator route this season, so it made sense that there would be skepticism regarding Jonathan Gannon, Drew Petzing, and Nick Rallis. However, Gannon and Rallis have done a remarkable job on what is a very underrated defense, but don’t count out Petzing, who was forced to start his career as a coordinator with Joshua Dobbs, of all quarterbacks.
Oh, and this came after he probably spent most of the summer and preseason assuming that Colt McCoy would be managing the game for the Cards. Petzing’s overall creativity and ability to bring out the best in Dobbs is something no one in the quarterback’s previous stops has managed.
Dobbs doesn’t have the intangibles to be a starter, but there are spots on the field that he excels at throwing to, and he’s also mobile enough to escape pressure. So for Petzing to guide his offense to 56 points in the previous two weeks following a lackluster Week 1 has been nothing short of impressive.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)