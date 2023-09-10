Arizona Cardinals must add a pair of Texas receivers to their 2024 big board
The Texas Longhorns just upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Arizona Cardinals should have had their eyes on a pair of wideouts who starred in this one.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may need to address the wide receiver position in 2024. As it stands, Greg Dortch and Marquise Brown both have expiring contracts this season, while Rondale Moore has yet to prove he can stay healthy for a full 17-game slate.
Of the Cardinals top four receivers, only Michael Wilson is a shoo-in to return next year, which could prompt the Redbirds to spend a first or second round pick on a receiver. There are two players, fortunately, from the University of Texas who should have caught their attention over the first two weeks of the year.
Xavier Worthy may be slim, clocking in at just 172 lbs at a height of 6’1. But he’s been nothing short of outstanding over the past two seasons and the first pair of games in 2023. Worthy had another big outing today, snagging five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown, with a long of 44 yards. Add that to his seven receptions on 10 targets for 90 yards from the previous week, and it’s safe to say Worthy is off to a stellar third season in Austin.
Arizona Cardinals should add two more receivers to the big board
Adonai Mitchell was the true star in this one. He snagged just three catches, but he broke loose for an incredible 78 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.0 yards per catch. Mitchell boasts better size than Worthy, at 6’4, 196 lbs, but he has yet to break out in the same way as his teammate.
He has just 44 career receptions across his two years and two games, but his size and raw playmaking ability he displayed tonight should attract the likes of general manager Monti Ossenfort and Company. It’s also worth mentioning that Michael Wilson never produced outstanding numbers in school, and he’s starting at receiver tomorrow afternoon, so don’t let Mitchell’s lack of production fool you.
Overall, Austin is boasting a pair of pass-catchers you will want to keep your eye on this fall. Look for more steady productivity from Worthy, and keep tabs on Mitchell as the season progresses.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)