Where will the Arizona Cardinals pick following Houston’s victory over Cleveland?
The Arizona Cardinals were probably paying close attention to the Cleveland-Houston game this Saturday given the circumstances surrounding a draft pick.
By Sion Fawkes
When the Arizona Cardinals acquired the Houston Texans first-round pick for 2024, they had no idea just how far that pick would free fall come January. Few experts in the NFL universe had a high opinion of the Texans, since they were rolling with a young team, a rookie head coach, and a rookie quarterback, indicating a long season ahead.
Only it wasn’t, as the Texans were that team to shock the NFL, winning the AFC South and destroying the Cleveland Browns in a 45-14 outing to kick off the NFL Playoffs. Houston will advance to the Divisional Round, where they will play the Baltimore Ravens unless a lower seed - the Pittsburgh Steelers - wins.
For the Cardinals, unfortunately, it means they will once again wait to see if their second first-round pick stops its perpetual free fall. At the moment, that selection will be the 25th at the lowest, depending on what the Texans do next week and what happens between now and Monday.
Arizona Cardinals second first-round selection keeps free falling
If the Texans lose next week’s matchup, the Cardinals will select between the 25th and 28th range, depending on who else plays and loses. But if they win, then that pick will be 29th at the earliest. In such an event, general manager Monti Ossenfort will be looking for players slated to be picked between Rounds 1 and 2.
Despite the unfortunate news, the Arizona Cardinals should still consider themselves lucky as this is a strong draft class. Some names at positions of need slated to be late-first or early-second-round picks are edge rusher Bralen Tice, receiver Keon Coleman, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III.
There are also several offensive linemen, particularly tackles, slated to be selected late in the first round, so if the Redbirds look elsewhere with the fourth overall pick, don’t be surprised if they snag another asset for the front five.
(Information provided by Tankathon)