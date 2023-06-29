Arizona Cardinals: Which player has the most receptions in one season?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have several elite receivers in their long history, but only one holds the record for single-season receptions.
With the NFL becoming such a dominant passing league, the Arizona Cardinals single-season reception record has been broken three times between 2015 and 2020. Want more fun? Before Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, and DeAndre Hopkins, a fullback named Larry Centers not only held the record, but he became the first player in Arizona Cardinals history to record at least 100 receptions in a season.
In 2003, Anquan Boldin tied Centers’ record, snagging 101 receptions over what was an incredible rookie season. While Boldin broke his own record in 2005 with 102 catches, second-year receiver Larry Fitzgerald set the record that same season when he logged 103.
And Fitzgerald wasn’t done, breaking his own record in 2015 with 109 catches before he tied it in 2017. He also came close to tying the record in 2016, when he had 107 catches, giving him an astounding 325 receptions in a three-year span.
Who holds the Arizona Cardinals record for single-season receptions?
While things may have ended with DeAndre Hopkins on a sour note, he set the single-season reception record in 2020. That season, Hopkins logged 115 catches, 1,407 yards, and six touchdowns.
You may remember Hopkins’ most prominent catch of the year: The game-winning touchdown reception during the closing seconds against the Buffalo Bills which has become known as the “Hail Murray.”
Okay, so as you know, the Cardinals spent their history in three different cities. So who on the St. Louis Cardinals (1960 to 1987) holds the record?
That would be J.T. Smith, who brought in 91 catches for 1,117 yards, and eight touchdowns. This occurred during the 1987 season, one year before the Cards moved to their current home in the desert. And finally, Fran Polsfoot had 57 receptions for 796 yards and four scores for the Chicago Cardinals, setting the single-season record in 1951.
(Statistics provided by Stat-Muse)