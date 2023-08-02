4 Cardinals players who won't survive training camp
Which players won't make it onto Arizona's final roster, let alone survive the length of training camp?
By Ryan Heckman
This coming season, we already know the Arizona Cardinals are going to be borderline unwatchable. Every now and then, a team enters what we call a "throwaway" year, and that's what 2023 is going to be for the Cards.
But, if they go about it the right way, Arizona could bounce right back next year. Between their future draft capital and options to spend, the Cardinals might just be back in the thick of things sooner than later.
For now, it's all about training camp, though. It's about figuring out which guys are going to make this 2023 roster.
As of right now, the roster is anything but set. However, there are four players who are easily seen as early cut candidates, being unable to survive training camp and making it onto the roster.
Nate Hairston, CB
This year, the Cardinals have a permanent position for Isaiah Simmons at nickel. Now being allowed to get comfortable in his new spot, Simmons can focus on one area and perfect his craft there. Simmons has always been a playmaker, but the Cardinals have had a hard time figuring out where to place him.
Behind Simmons is rookie sixth-round pick Kei'Trel Clark, whom the team drafted out of Louisville. Clark figures to have no problem making the team after Arizona spent draft capital on him.
The question then becomes, does Arizona really need to keep a third nickel corner? Hate Hairston hasn't exactly been a household name over his six years in the league, and has never finished a season allowing a passer rating lower than 108.1. Last year, Hairston only suited up for two games.
He figures to be an easy name to get cut as soon as the Cardinals need to make a move.