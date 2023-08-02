4 Cardinals players who won't survive training camp
Which players won't make it onto Arizona's final roster, let alone survive the length of training camp?
By Ryan Heckman
Ty'Son Williams, RB
Many were wishing that the Cardinals would address the running back position in a more aggressive manner this offseason, but they didn't. At the moment, the faith remains in veteran James Conner as the team's workhorse back. And, for good reason, as Conner has proven to be a complete package. Although the Cardinals might not be a great team, Conner has done his job and remains underrated; just ask his fantasy owners.
Behind Conner are a couple of capable backups in veteran Corey Clement and last year's rookie Keontay Ingram. Clement will likely serve as the third-down back as he possesses excellent pass-catching ability and can run block at a superb level. Meanwhile, some were hoping that Ingram could end up taking over as the lead back once Conner's time in Arizona was up.
Ingram still has much to prove, but he'll make the roster without question.
From there, the Cardinals have two running backs to choose from as a potential fourth back to keep on this roster. It'll be between veteran Ty'Son Williams and rookie undrafted free agent Emari Demercado, whom the team signed out of TCU.
My money is on Demercado to make the team over Williams, because Williams has been around a little while now and we know who he is. The potential with Demercado as a gem is too great to pass up by allowing him to walk.