4 Cardinals players who won't survive training camp
Which players won't make it onto Arizona's final roster, let alone survive the length of training camp?
By Ryan Heckman
David Blough, QB
The quarterback position is obviously at the forefront of every fan's mind, with Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL he sustained at the tail end of the 2022 campaign. Starting in his place to begin the year will be veteran Colt McCoy, who has been of the more stable backups for years now.
Behind McCoy is this year's fifth-round rookie, Clayton Tune, who was drafted out of the University of Houston. Tune was one of the more promising mid-round quarterbacks who could, at the very least, turn into a long-term backup option in this league. But, his intangibles are coachable and he possesses a lot to like as a project type quarterback.
If the Cardinals decide to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, then Jeff Driskel is next up in line. The 5-year veteran has spent his entire career as a backup for the likes of four different NFL teams, and now has a chance to make the team as the third string quarterback, at least for a little while.
Another career backup, David Blough, won't be so lucky, as he's fourth in line behind McCoy. Blough spent the first three years of his career in Detroit before playing in Arizona last year.