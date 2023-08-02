4 Cardinals players who won't survive training camp
Which players won't make it onto Arizona's final roster, let alone survive the length of training camp?
By Ryan Heckman
Joel Honigford, TE
The tight end position is one that could wind up being one of the major strengths of this Cardinals roster. Starter Zach Ertz did tear his ACL in Week 10 of last year, so he is currently on the PUP list as the team is in the middle of camp. But, he should return at some point this year.
Next up in the pecking order, though, is last year's second-round pick out of Colordao State, Trey McBride. Widely regarded as the best tight end in the 2022 class, McBride will get his shot to start this year and show the team what he's got as the first man up.
Behind McBride is veteran Geoff Swaim. The 29-year-old has shown the ability to catch passes over his career, but he can also double as a blocker. He'll be a valuable asset while Ertz is out.
From there, it's a myriad of guys starting with veterans Noah Togiai and Bernhard Seikovits, each with just as good a chance to make the final roster as the last tight end. But, anyone else behind those guys doesn't stand a chance, and that includes rookie undrafted free agent Joel Honigford.
As mostly a blocker at Michigan, Honigford doesn't hold much value beyond being a practice squad candidate. So, unfortunately for him, he'll be on his way to finding a new team sooner than later.