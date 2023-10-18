Arizona Cardinals: 3 players who need a bounce back game in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 season won’t get any easier with the Seattle Seahawks next on the slate.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - D.J. Humphries, T
Per PFF, D.J. Humphries has yet to score a weekly grade over 67.8, which occurred nearly two weeks ago vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. A decent grade, but last week, he scored his worst overall grade of the season at 47.1.
It’s clear that Humphries is no longer the same player he was since before his back injury last season, and his statistics also reflect it. In 391 offensive snaps played, Humphries has allowed three sacks, three quarterback hits, and 15 total pressures.
Don’t expect Humphries to swing to right tackle anytime soon, but since the Arizona Cardinals will see Kyler Murray back in action sometime in the next three weeks, the pressure is on Humphries to rediscover his game starting now. If he doesn’t show any improvement, then Murray will be scrambling early and often upon his eventual return. Regardless, it’s true that Humphries is a far cry from where he once was.
