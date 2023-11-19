3 Arizona Cardinals players who must bring their A-Game against Houston
The Arizona Cardinals have a few players who need to step up and bring their A-Game as they try to win their first road game of 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Zaven Collins, EDGE
Recently, we have seen Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, and BJ Ojulari step up and be forces on the Arizona Cardinals pass rush, but Zaven Collins has been closer to average. He has just 3.5 sacks this season even following a full offseason and preseason of work, something Ojulari (3.0 sacks) didn’t have.
Of the aforementioned players, Collins also has the worst pass rush grade per PFF, (65.8) despite his healthy 75.0 overall grade. Most of his contributions have come in run support where he has an outstanding 77.6 grade, indicating there are times he plays more like a linebacker than he does an EDGE rusher.
However, tomorrow, Collins has got to elevate his pass rushing game to the likes of what Gardeck, Dimukeje, and Ojulari have done to put much-needed pressure on C.J. Stroud. If Collins can contribute, then the Arizona Cardinals will force the Texans offense (and Stroud) to improvise.