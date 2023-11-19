3 Arizona Cardinals players who must bring their A-Game against Houston
The Arizona Cardinals have a few players who need to step up and bring their A-Game as they try to win their first road game of 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Garrett Williams, CB
The No. 1 cornerback spot for the Arizona Cardinals is wide open, and Garrett Williams has seen his snap counts rise in each contest to warrant serious consideration for the role. In his season debut against the Seattle Seahawks, Williams saw the field just 43 percent of the time, and last week, that number jumped to 73 percent.
Given the number of snaps Williams has gotten at corner from Game 1 to Game 4 in his career, it’s clear that he’s been impressing the coaching staff. This week, it shouldn’t surprise us if that number reaches 80 percent or higher, and with that, comes more responsibility.
So far, Williams has responded well to the challenge, as PFF awarded him (along with BJ Ojulari and Dante Stills) with a top-10 grade among rookies. He did allow his first career touchdown pass last week, meaning if you look at his advanced statistics, he allowed a quarterback rating of 118.7 in the Cards Week 10 win.
However, quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder targeted him just once all game per Pro-Football-Reference, so that’s saying a lot about how well he’s been covering opposing receivers. Tomorrow, Williams may be given the task of helping to cover Stroud’s favorite targets.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription] Pro-Football-Reference)