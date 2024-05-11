6 Cardinals players who could lose snaps to rookies in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Greg Dortch, WR
To be quite honest, it's anyone's game behind Marvin Harrison Jr. At times over the last couple of years, Greg Dortch has come out of nowhere and put up big performances. But, the inconsistency in his usage is still concerning.
The Cardinals drafted Tejhaun Palmer in the sixth round, who figures to compete in the slot with Dortch. This is simply a case of the Cardinals using draft capital, and at a position that looks fairly undefined for the moment. Dortch should start the year with the slot job, but Palmer may end up eating into that playing time.
Elijah Wilkinson, G
At the moment, veteran Elijah Wilkinson projects to be the starting left guard in Arizona. But, the Cardinals also spent a third rounder on Isaiah Adams out of Illinois. That's significant capital to spend on an offensive lineman who comes into a position that's anything but set in stone.
Last season, Wilkinson appeared in 10 games and didn't do anything spectacular that would deem him worthy of a starting gig going forward. He was especially bad in pass protection. Once again, draft capital was spent at this position, and Wilkinson very well could be out of a job soon.