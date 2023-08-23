3 Arizona Cardinals players who need to be cut, but won’t be
Shortly after the Arizona Cardinals conclude preseason, they will be faced with cutting down to their quasi final roster of 53 players.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Antonio Hamilton, CB
Antonio Hamilton is nothing more than a stopgap who would serve an older, more experienced team better as a backup slash role player. The Cards have a trio of young corners who would make a better long-term solution as the CB2 in Kei’Trel Clark, Christian Matthew, and when he returns, Garrett Williams.
Ordinarily, I would also lobby for the Cards to keep Hamilton. But with Jalen Thompson slated to play slot corner while Isaiah Simmons lines up alongside Budda Baker at safety, it makes more sense to roll with the younger players.
As with Pascale, the only way the Arizona Cardinals are cutting ties with Hamilton would be if Clark AND Matthews both played like CB2s this week. Each has shown flashes, but neither has managed to win the job for themselves.
However, both have more likable traits than Hamilton. Clark’s energy and recovery speed have been on full display throughout camp and the preseason. Matthew has enviable size, allowing him to match up well against larger receivers.