3 Arizona Cardinals players who need to be cut, but won’t be
Shortly after the Arizona Cardinals conclude preseason, they will be faced with cutting down to their quasi final roster of 53 players.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Leki Fotu, DT
While Leki Fotu may have put up his best statistical season last year, there are still better options behind him like Kevin Strong and perhaps even Jacob Slade - considering the latter’s performance in Week 2 albeit his small sample size that enticed me to boldly predict he would more than make his case to land a roster spot this week.
Despite Fotu’s continued marginal play, he will likely play out the final season on his contract in the desert. But unless he puts together a monster campaign, don’t expect the Arizona Cardinals to keep him around for 2024.
Unlike the previous two players, there is little chance of Fotu being omitted from the final 53-man roster. Strong makes for a worthy backup while the practice squad is Slade’s likeliest destination. Perhaps the Cards opt to hang onto Rashard Lawrence, but his injury history will likely entice them to roll with Fotu.