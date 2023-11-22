4 Arizona Cardinals players who have disappointed through 11 weeks in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals 2-9 record isn’t disappointing, since this was meant to be a foundational year. But you can’t say the same for the following players.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have seen more than a few players expected to step up into larger roles this season, only to disappoint through the first 11 weeks of 2023. One player is Marco Wilson, who looked like a candidate to solidify themselves as one of the league’s more serviceable corners.
Now, Wilson will find himself fighting for a roster spot if he’s still around in 2024, because you know the Cardinals will be looking to add talent at cornerback either with a stopgap in free agency, a potentially long-term solution in the NFL draft, or both. But Wilson is the first player you think about when someone uses the term “disappointment,” and the phrase “Cardinals players” in the same sentence.
Therefore, you won’t find Wilson’s name listed below, as there are quite a few others who were expected to take another step, only to mold into potential cut candidates. If any of the following players want to play a significant role with the team next season, they have a six-game audition, but they are quickly running out of chances.
4 Arizona Cardinals players who have disappointed through 11 weeks
1 - Keaontay Ingram, RB
Few have disappointed more than Keaontay Ingram, as he was given the RB2 job out of camp behind James Conner. And initially, it made sense to blame breakdowns in the run blocking as a catalyst to Ingram’s pedestrian numbers, but if that was the case, then why were James Conner and later Emari Demercado seeing so much success?
The Arizona Cardinals were so impressed with Ingram when Demercado went down with a toe injury that they picked up Michael Carter off of waivers. Now, Carter should be the RB2 heading into Week 12, or at worst, the RB3 if Demercado returns. As for Ingram, he’s an afterthought who should only see playing time if injuries hit the running back room again between now and Week 18.