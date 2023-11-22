4 Arizona Cardinals players who have disappointed through 11 weeks in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals 2-9 record isn’t disappointing, since this was meant to be a foundational year. But you can’t say the same for the following players.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Rondale Moore, WR
Let’s give Rondale Moore credit for being an upgrade over Andy Isabella, another former second-round pick built in the same mold. At least Moore has given us a few explosive plays, including a couple of 40-plus-yard catches and rushes for touchdowns.
But other than the occasional explosive play, Moore has yet to make a significant impact under this new offense. He has 23 carries for 156 yards plus 26 catches for 219 yards, but that equals 375 yards from scrimmage this season. If you’re a former second-round pick, you’re expected to contribute much better than Moore has given us.
Moore was drafted 49th overall in 2021, and he has just 121 career receptions, 1,068 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. If the Cardinals opt to move in the direction of adding size to the receiver room, then Moore may not find himself in a red and white uniform next year.