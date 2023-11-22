4 Arizona Cardinals players who have disappointed through 11 weeks in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals 2-9 record isn’t disappointing, since this was meant to be a foundational year. But you can’t say the same for the following players.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Zach Ertz, TE
Although he’s only played in seven games this season, Zach Ertz is ironically fourth in receptions for the Arizona Cardinals with 27 and fifth in reception yards with 187. However, there are a few statistics where it gets disappointing with Ertz, despite his production looking relatively serviceable at face value.
His 62.8 catch percentage ranks eighth on the team among Cardinals players who have seen time in at least seven games this year, and his yards per reception stands at a measly 6.9. Now that Ertz is on injured reserve, he’s also more than lost the TE1 job to a surging Trey McBride. Therefore, it’s safe to say Ertz is done as a Cardinal following the season.
When the Cardinals traded for Zach Ertz in 2021, they had Super Bowl aspirations thanks to one of the hottest starts in franchise history. Since acquiring the aging tight end, the Cards have been one of the NFL’s worst teams, and the 33-year-old should find himself finishing his career somewhere else next season.